CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 13, 2021

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Sun Feb 14 2021

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Highs in

the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, a chance of snow and sleet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain with rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain and sleet. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and freezing rain likely. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet this morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and sleet in the

morning, then a chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, a chance of snow and sleet. Little

or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Freezing rain with rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain, rain and sleet. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Sun Feb 14 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow and sleet this morning.

Highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning,

then a chance of snow, sleet and freezing rain in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain with a chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature around 30.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and freezing rain. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and sleet. Not as cool with

lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

