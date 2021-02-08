CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 7, 2021 _____ 969 FPUS51 KBOX 080916 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 415 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 CTZ002-082100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 415 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. $$ CTZ003-082100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 415 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 14. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs around 30. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. $$ CTZ004-082100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 415 AM EST Mon Feb 8 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 12. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows around 10 above. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather