CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

_____

176 FPUS51 KBOX 240915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

CTZ002-242100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST

FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight.

Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times after midnight. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph, increasing to 65 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ003-242100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST

FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, increasing to 65 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the morning. Breezy with highs in the lower

60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, diminishing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ004-242100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON EST

FRIDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 65 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs in the

lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph,

decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Much cooler

with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature

around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather