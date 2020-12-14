CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 13, 2020 _____ 172 FPUS51 KBOX 140915 ZFPBOX Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 415 AM EST Mon Dec 14 2020 CTZ002-142100- Hartford CT- Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks 415 AM EST Mon Dec 14 2020 .TODAY...A chance of snow and rain this morning, then snow likely with a chance of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 18. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ CTZ003-142100- Tolland CT- Including the cities of Union and Vernon 415 AM EST Mon Dec 14 2020 .TODAY...A chance of snow, rain and sleet this morning, then snow likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ CTZ004-142100- Windham CT- Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic 415 AM EST Mon Dec 14 2020 .TODAY...Snow, sleet likely with a chance of rain this morning, then snow and rain likely this afternoon. Total snow accumulation around an inch. Much cooler. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. $$ For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at www.weather.gov/boston You can follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov You can follow us on Twitter at @NWSBoston _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather