CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 29, 2020
231 FPUS51 KBOX 300916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
CTZ002-302100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain showers with a slight chance of freezing rain this
morning, then rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms this
afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.
East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to
southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. Patchy fog in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,
diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in
the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ003-302100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain showers with a
chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Patchy fog this
afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Not as
cool with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to 45 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Patchy fog in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower
50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the
afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
CTZ004-302100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Mon Nov 30 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST
TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Rain showers likely this morning, then rain showers this
afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall
possible this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to
southeast 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Patchy fog in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph, decreasing to
25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in
the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the
lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the
evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
$$
