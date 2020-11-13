CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020
_____
919 FPUS51 KBOX 130915
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
CTZ002-132100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in
the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 40.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.
$$
CTZ003-132100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy
fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the
upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ004-132100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Cooler with highs in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy
fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows around 40.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 40.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather