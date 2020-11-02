CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

256 FPUS51 KBOX 020915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

CTZ002-022100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Blustery and much colder. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-022100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Blustery and much colder. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance

of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-022100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Mon Nov 2 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and blustery. Much colder. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph, increasing to 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

