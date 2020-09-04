CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 3, 2020
_____
847 FPUS51 KBOX 040816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Fri Sep 4 2020
CTZ002-042000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ003-042000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ004-042000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Fri Sep 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather