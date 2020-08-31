CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 30, 2020

742 FPUS51 KBOX 310816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

CTZ002-312000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

CTZ003-312000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ004-312000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Aug 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

