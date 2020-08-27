CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 26, 2020
_____
910 FPUS51 KBOX 270815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
CTZ002-272000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely
this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and large hail this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog.
Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ003-272000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may
produce damaging winds and large hail in the evening. Lows in the
lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ004-272000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Thu Aug 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then
showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.
Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Showers and thunderstorms
likely in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging
winds and large hail in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Warmer with
highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog.
Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Patchy
fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
60s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather