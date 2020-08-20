CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

355 FPUS51 KBOX 200712

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

311 AM EDT Thu Aug 20 2020

CTZ002-200815-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

CTZ003-200815-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

CTZ004-200815-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

