CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020
_____
577 FPUS51 KBOX 080816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
CTZ002-082000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain after midnight.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning.
Blustery, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ003-082000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then snow or rain after midnight.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.
Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers or snow in the
morning. Blustery, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ004-082000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Fri May 8 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Cold
with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
north after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the
morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Cold with lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
