CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020

_____

075 FPUS51 KBOX 160915

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Sun Feb 16 2020

CTZ002-162100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ003-162100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ004-162100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Sun Feb 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

