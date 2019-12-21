CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 20, 2019

_____

949 FPUS51 KBOX 210916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

CTZ002-212100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ003-212100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ004-212100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Sat Dec 21 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather