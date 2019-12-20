CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 19, 2019
_____
619 FPUS51 KBOX 200916
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
CTZ002-202100-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming
light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ003-202100-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling to
around 40 in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ004-202100-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EST Fri Dec 20 2019
.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. North
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather