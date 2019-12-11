CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 10, 2019

681 FPUS51 KBOX 110916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

CTZ002-112100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then mostly

sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CTZ003-112100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely this morning, then mostly sunny

this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

CTZ004-112100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Wed Dec 11 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight

chance of snow this afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

