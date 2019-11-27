CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 26, 2019

_____

883 FPUS51 KBOX 270916

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

CTZ002-272100-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog in the evening. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 40. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ003-272100-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy

fog in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ004-272100-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EST Wed Nov 27 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Cold with highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 30s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather