CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 26, 2019
_____
927 FPUS51 KBOX 270816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
CTZ002-272000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around
5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ003-272000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with isolated thunderstorms
this afternoon. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly
cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid
40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance
of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ004-272000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sun Oct 27 2019
.TODAY...Rain this morning, then rain with isolated thunderstorms
this afternoon. Patchy fog this afternoon. Rain may be heavy at
times this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 35 mph this afternoon.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
patchy drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the
upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
