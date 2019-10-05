CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 4, 2019

_____

290 FPUS51 KBOX 050816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

CTZ002-052000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ003-052000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ004-052000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Sat Oct 5 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

