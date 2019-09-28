CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019
_____
337 FPUS51 KBOX 280815
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
CTZ002-282000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers
likely after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
North winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler
with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 60.
$$
CTZ003-282000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler
with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
CTZ004-282000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around
60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler
with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
www.facebook.com/us.nationalweatherservice.boston.gov
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather