CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 3, 2019
011 FPUS51 KBOX 031416
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Massachusetts
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1015 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019
CTZ002-032000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1015 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming east this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ003-032000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1015 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
North winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid
with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ004-032000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1015 AM EDT Tue Sep 3 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Visibility one quarter mile or
less at times after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the
lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
