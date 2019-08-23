CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 22, 2019

489 FPUS51 KBOX 230816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

CTZ002-232000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or less at

times. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ003-232000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming clear.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ004-232000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Fri Aug 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in

the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Patchy fog. Visibility one quarter mile or

less at times. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

