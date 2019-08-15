CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 14, 2019

_____

792 FPUS51 KBOX 150816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

CTZ002-152000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90.

Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ003-152000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around

80. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ004-152000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Thu Aug 15 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog. Humid with highs around

80. South winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

$$

