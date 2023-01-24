CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 23, 2023

311 FPUS51 KALY 240830

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 240828

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

328 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

CTZ001-241600-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

328 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain, snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold with lows in

the upper 20s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

CTZ013-241600-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

328 AM EST Tue Jan 24 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid

30s. East winds around 5 mph, increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening. Rain. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight.

East winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

