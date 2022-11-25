CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 24, 2022

890 FPUS51 KALY 250821

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250819

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

319 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

CTZ001-251600-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

319 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around

50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

CTZ013-251600-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

319 AM EST Fri Nov 25 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

