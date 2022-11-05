CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, November 4, 2022

954 FPUS51 KALY 050721

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 050720

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

320 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

CTZ001-052000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

320 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ013-052000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

320 AM EDT Sat Nov 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

