CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

326 FPUS51 KALY 050721

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 050720

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

CTZ001-052000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ013-052000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

