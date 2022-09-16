CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2022

_____

781 FPUS51 KALY 160741

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 160740

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

CTZ001-162000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ013-162000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

340 AM EDT Fri Sep 16 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Highs in

the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

$$

_____

