Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

CTZ001-032015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

CTZ013-032015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

419 AM EDT Wed Aug 3 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY...

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

