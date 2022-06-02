CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

176 FPUS51 KALY 020820

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

CTZ001-022015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers likely in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ013-022015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

420 AM EDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with scattered

showers. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NAS

