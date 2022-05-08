CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 7, 2022 _____ 696 FPUS51 KALY 080721 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 080721 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 321 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022 CTZ001-082000- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 321 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ013-082000- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 321 AM EDT Sun May 8 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather