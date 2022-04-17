CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 16, 2022

550 FPUS51 KALY 170814

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 170810

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

CTZ001-172000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

CTZ013-172000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

410 AM EDT Sun Apr 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

