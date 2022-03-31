CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

CTZ001-312000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers this morning, then

a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

CTZ013-312000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

356 AM EDT Thu Mar 31 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a

chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

