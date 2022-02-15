CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

_____

913 FPUS51 KALY 150825

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 150824

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

CTZ001-152100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then sunny with a chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s.

$$

CTZ013-152100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

324 AM EST Tue Feb 15 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather