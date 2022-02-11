CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

316 AM EST Fri Feb 11 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

316 AM EST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s

in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 18.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

316 AM EST Fri Feb 11 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after

midnight. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the lower

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

