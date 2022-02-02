CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

353 AM EST Wed Feb 2 2022

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

353 AM EST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Sleet and freezing rain in the morning, then sleet

in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Colder with highs in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

353 AM EST Wed Feb 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not

as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain after midnight. Cold with lows

in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Freezing rain and sleet in the morning, then freezing rain

and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

