CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 14, 2021

177 FPUS51 KALY 150840

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 150838

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

338 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

CTZ001-152100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

338 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ013-152100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

338 AM EST Wed Dec 15 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

