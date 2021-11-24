CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 23, 2021

_____

311 FPUS51 KALY 240805

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 240804

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021

CTZ001-242100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely or a chance of snow

showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ013-242100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

304 AM EST Wed Nov 24 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not

as cool with lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 40. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather