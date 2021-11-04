CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021 _____ 785 FPUS51 KALY 040816 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 416 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 CTZ001-042030- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 416 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ CTZ013-042030- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 416 AM EDT Thu Nov 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ NAS _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather