CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

336 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

336 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

336 AM EDT Fri Oct 29 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

