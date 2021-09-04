CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021

_____

282 FPUS51 KALY 040752

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 040748

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

CTZ001-042000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ013-042000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

348 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with

lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather