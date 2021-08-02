CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 1, 2021 _____ 281 FPUS51 KALY 020741 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 020740 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 340 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021 CTZ001-022000- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 340 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ CTZ013-022000- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 340 AM EDT Mon Aug 2 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY...Sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather