CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021

957 FPUS51 KALY 290826

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

CTZ001-292015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot. Less humid with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Breezy

with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm. More humid with

highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-292015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

426 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Humid with lows in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot. Less humid with highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall. Breezy with lows around 70. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then mostly cloudy with widespread showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as warm. More humid with highs

in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Widespread showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.INDEPENDENCE DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NAS

