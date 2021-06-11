CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 11, 2021

_____

291 FPUS51 KALY 111444

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 111439

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1039 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

CTZ001-112000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1040 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

$$

CTZ013-112000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1040 AM EDT Fri Jun 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather