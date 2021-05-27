CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

_____

314 FPUS51 KALY 270724

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 270723

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

323 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

CTZ001-272000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

323 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-272000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

323 AM EDT Thu May 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

likely in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

$$

_____

