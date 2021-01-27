CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

354 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

354 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

4 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 11 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 12. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

14 below.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows zero

to 5 above zero. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs around 30.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

354 AM EST Wed Jan 27 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around

6 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below

in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Not

as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

