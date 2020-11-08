CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 7, 2020

930 FPUS51 KALY 080741

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 080740

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

240 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

CTZ001-082100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

240 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ013-082100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

240 AM EST Sun Nov 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s

after midnight.

.VETERANS DAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the

upper 60s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature

falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

