CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 28, 2020

_____

197 FPUS51 KALY 290828

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 290827

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020

CTZ001-292000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow, mainly in the morning. Total

snow accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Cooler with highs around 40. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

$$

CTZ013-292000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

427 AM EDT Thu Oct 29 2020

.TODAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow, mainly in the morning. Little

or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

