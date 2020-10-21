CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

_____

642 FPUS51 KALY 210732

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 210731

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

CTZ001-212000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ013-212000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

331 AM EDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather