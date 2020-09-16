CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020

408 FPUS51 KALY 160735

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 160734

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

334 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

CTZ001-162000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

334 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ013-162000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

334 AM EDT Wed Sep 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

